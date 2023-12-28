Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 341 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $43,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Elevance Health by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 17.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 137.3% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 148,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,798,000 after purchasing an additional 59,856 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $466.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.74. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $521.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.53 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

