Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 39,843 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,843 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Equity Residential worth $43,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Equity Residential by 220.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $184,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.22%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

