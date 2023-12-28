Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,088 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178,764 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.3% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $294,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after buying an additional 1,608,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA opened at $263.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.37. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $837.33 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

