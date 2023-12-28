Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,651 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 481,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $97,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total transaction of $2,657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,905,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $66,119.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,315.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total transaction of $2,657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,905,067.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 869,048 shares of company stock valued at $200,886,741. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $266.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.82. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $268.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

