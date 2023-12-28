Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 9,165 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,788,101 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $63,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Intel by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 731,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 238,213 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $212,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 23,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Intel by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,985 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.00 billion, a PE ratio of -126.90, a P/E/G ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Benchmark boosted their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

