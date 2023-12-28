Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Acquires 150 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up about 2.9% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.42. 2,400,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,782,807. The company has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.