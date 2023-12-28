Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Acquires 6,875 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 2.4% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 56,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,055,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,270,000 after purchasing an additional 76,196 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,062,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,843,000 after purchasing an additional 57,747 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,407,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,317,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $268.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.