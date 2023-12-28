Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Boosts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 832,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,828. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.