Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 3.4% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in BlackRock by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

BlackRock stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $816.38. The stock had a trading volume of 120,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,042. The company has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $711.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $696.69.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

