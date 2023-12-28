Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Decreases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up 3.1% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Public Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.57.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $306.80. The stock had a trading volume of 219,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,618. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

