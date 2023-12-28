Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 3.2% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4 %

PM stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,782. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $146.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.