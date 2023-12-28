Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy comprises about 3.1% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.92. 1,207,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $72.97. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

