Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 3.4% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.10. 1,136,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161,159. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

