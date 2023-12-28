Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Purchases 1,075 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 2.5% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.72. 367,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $219.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.88 and its 200-day moving average is $186.43.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.