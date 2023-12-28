Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Down to $35.30

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.30, but opened at $33.87. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $33.87, with a volume of 141 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AC. StockNews.com upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Associated Capital Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

The firm has a market cap of $768.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

