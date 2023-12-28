Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of ACAB stock remained flat at $10.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 29.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 23.5% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 157,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 29,941 shares during the period.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.