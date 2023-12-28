Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Down 96.6% in December

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the November 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ATLCL stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were given a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

