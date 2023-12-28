AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,562,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,404,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

