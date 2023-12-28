Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Short Interest Update

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the November 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ATAK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,401. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $13.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATAK. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,916,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,964,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,825,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 897.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 157,424 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,481,000. Institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

