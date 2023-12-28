Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,980,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,974,083,000 after purchasing an additional 321,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,318,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,155,000 after buying an additional 297,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,472,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,862,077,000 after buying an additional 364,284 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.09. The company had a trading volume of 578,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,636. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.27.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

