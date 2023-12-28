AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,572.59 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,606.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,541.50.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AZO shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,851.50.

View Our Latest Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.