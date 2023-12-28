AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) is Presima Securities ULC’s 4th Largest Position

Presima Securities ULC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,131 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities makes up about 8.0% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Presima Securities ULC owned about 0.13% of AvalonBay Communities worth $30,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $1,001,550,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 99,860.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,488,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,521 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $152,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,348,000 after acquiring an additional 759,388 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.19.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.7 %

AVB opened at $189.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

