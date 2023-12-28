Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYR) Director Buys C$15,120.00 in Stock

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYRGet Free Report) Director Charles Edward Miles bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.89 per share, with a total value of C$15,120.00.

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.33) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$153.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.26 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Ayr Wellness from a “speculative” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

About Ayr Wellness

See Also

