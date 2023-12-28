B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Up to $20.49

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.49, but opened at $20.90. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 178,957 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.63.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -156.86%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,253,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,398.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,253,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,398.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $636,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,778,773 shares in the company, valued at $143,913,350.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,135 shares of company stock worth $803,126. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,192,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,865,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after buying an additional 104,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 51,501.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 703,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after buying an additional 702,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after buying an additional 30,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

