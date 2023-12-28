Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $80.60

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 80.60 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 81.20 ($1.03), with a volume of 251979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.04).

Bakkavor Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26. The firm has a market cap of £470.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,088.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 93.28.

Insider Activity at Bakkavor Group

In related news, insider Simon Burke purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £14,700 ($18,678.53). 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, burritos, stir-fries, food-to-go products, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

Featured Stories

