Ballast Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 232,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 75,163 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 69,971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 98,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.85. The stock had a trading volume of 783,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,615. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

