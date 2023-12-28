Ballast Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.22. 1,882,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,695,480. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $73.65 and a one year high of $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $545.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

