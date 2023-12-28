Ballast Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.14. 9,136,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,607,096. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

