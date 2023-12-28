Ballast Advisors LLC Has $190,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,063,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,083,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,849,000 after acquiring an additional 64,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 60,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $219.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $172.10 and a one year high of $219.60.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

