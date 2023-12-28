Ballast Advisors LLC Invests $424,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,597,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Moody’s by 47.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 31.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $1,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $390.41. 60,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,931. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $274.80 and a 52 week high of $396.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,357 shares of company stock worth $5,449,689. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

