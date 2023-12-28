Ballast Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.15. 138,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,058. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $174.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.