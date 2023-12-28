Ballast Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,574,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XEL. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

XEL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.58. 505,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,676. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

