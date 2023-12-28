Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases 1,440 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $108.54. The company had a trading volume of 559,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,976. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.16.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

