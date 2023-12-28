Ballast Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,246,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,165,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

KO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.81. 1,616,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,743,386. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $254.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

