Ballast Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.18. The stock had a trading volume of 103,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $105.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day moving average is $95.03.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.