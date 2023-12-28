Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,849,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,205,000 after buying an additional 1,511,828 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,744,000 after acquiring an additional 885,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.47. The company had a trading volume of 142,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,135. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.49 and a 1 year high of $182.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.09.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.85.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

