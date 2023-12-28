Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 14,128 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,128 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 9.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $24,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $10,728,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,524. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $56.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.50. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

