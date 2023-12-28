Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,412,000 after purchasing an additional 446,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,255,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,261,000 after purchasing an additional 733,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,783,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,639,000 after purchasing an additional 503,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,235,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,007,000 after purchasing an additional 123,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

IEF traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $96.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,292,354. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average of $93.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

