Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after acquiring an additional 117,764 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.72. 909,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,386. The company has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.46 and its 200 day moving average is $141.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

