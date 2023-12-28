Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 8,804 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,313,000 after acquiring an additional 601,199 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after acquiring an additional 216,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $55.94. 294,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,891. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $56.00.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

