Ballast Advisors LLC Takes $493,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $533.95. 155,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

