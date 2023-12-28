Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) is Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Barnes Group accounts for 3.4% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Barnes Group worth $16,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,412,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,980,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,568,000 after acquiring an additional 333,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 162,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 125,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:B traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.66. The company had a trading volume of 61,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $47.36.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $360.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 136.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on B shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnes Group

In other Barnes Group news, Director Hans-Peter Manner bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,279.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 14,565 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $300,912.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,122.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans-Peter Manner purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,279.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 77,592 shares of company stock worth $1,723,540 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

