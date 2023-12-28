BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BESIY

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BESIY stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.48. 527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $154.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.96.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

(Get Free Report)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.