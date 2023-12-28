Benin Management CORP Invests $207,000 in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Benin Management CORP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

OIH stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $315.29. 18,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,184. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.80. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $246.04 and a 1-year high of $364.08. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

