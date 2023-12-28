Benin Management CORP Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Benin Management CORP lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,479,006 shares of company stock valued at $542,170,741 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

