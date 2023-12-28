Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,370,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 2,387,335 shares.The stock last traded at 0.81 and had previously closed at 0.72.

Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $614.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 16.45 million for the quarter.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides GSE-conforming, FHA-insured, VA-guaranteed, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage REITs. It also offers real estate agent services, title insurance and settlement services, and homeowners insurance services.

