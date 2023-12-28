Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Gap Down to $847.63

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $847.63, but opened at $825.00. Biglari shares last traded at $825.00, with a volume of 11 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet cut Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Biglari Trading Down 2.7 %
Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($195.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter.
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
