Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Gap Down to $847.63

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $847.63, but opened at $825.00. Biglari shares last traded at $825.00, with a volume of 11 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Biglari Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $764.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $865.10.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($195.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

