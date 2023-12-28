Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.87. 2,088,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 6,055,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nomura cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.20 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.76.

Bilibili Trading Up 7.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 63.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

