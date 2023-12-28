BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Down 72.8% in December

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the November 30th total of 83,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BIO-key International Stock Performance

BKYI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. 310,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.04. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 90.82% and a negative return on equity of 136.97%.

Insider Activity

BIO-key International Company Profile

In other BIO-key International news, CEO Michael W. Depasquale acquired 9,166 shares of BIO-key International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $28,047.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,758.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider James David Sullivan acquired 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $38,757.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,942.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael W. Depasquale bought 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $28,047.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,758.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $76,550 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

