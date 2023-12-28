BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Down 72.8% in December

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the November 30th total of 83,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BIO-key International Stock Performance
BKYI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. 310,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.04. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47.
BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 90.82% and a negative return on equity of 136.97%.
BIO-key International Company Profile
BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.
