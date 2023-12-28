Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,376 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.77.

BK stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $52.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $52.31.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

